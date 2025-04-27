Elizabeth Hurley Posts Another Loved-Up Photo With Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley Billy's Got My 'Achy Breaky Heart' Skippin' A Beat ... Posts Another Loved-Up Pic
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have gone from Instagram official to regular social media sharers ... 'cause she posted another PDA-packed pic with him Sunday.
The actress shared a photo where Billy's standing behind her ... arms wrapped around the upper part of her chest and her stomach, head resting on hers.
BRC's got a soft smile on his face ... while EH's grin lights up the photo -- teeth shining a bright white in the snap.
In follow-up pics, Elizabeth, Billy and a happy dog all cram into a car ... and, we're not sure we've ever seen a trio cuter than this.
Hurley captioned the post, "Tennessee weekend ❤️" ... so, it seems she made a quick trip to The Volunteer State to spend time with the Cyrus patriarch.
As you know ... Elizabeth and Billy went Instagram official a week ago -- smooching up a storm in a picture they both shared on social media.
Hurley dished on their romance a few days later ... using the word "love" -- so, it's clear the relationship is pretty dang serious.
Elizabeth also admitted Billy first reached out to her during his turbulent relationship with Firerose ... his wife of only about a year, who accused him of emotionally abusive behaviors, allegations Billy has denied multiple times.
The relationship might not be that old ... but, it's clear Billy Ray and Elizabeth are going to share every bit of it along the way!