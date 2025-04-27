Elizabeth Hurley Posts Another Loved-Up Photo With Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have gone from Instagram official to regular social media sharers ... 'cause she posted another PDA-packed pic with him Sunday.

The actress shared a photo where Billy's standing behind her ... arms wrapped around the upper part of her chest and her stomach, head resting on hers.

BRC's got a soft smile on his face ... while EH's grin lights up the photo -- teeth shining a bright white in the snap.

In follow-up pics, Elizabeth, Billy and a happy dog all cram into a car ... and, we're not sure we've ever seen a trio cuter than this.

Hurley captioned the post, "Tennessee weekend ❤️" ... so, it seems she made a quick trip to The Volunteer State to spend time with the Cyrus patriarch.

As you know ... Elizabeth and Billy went Instagram official a week ago -- smooching up a storm in a picture they both shared on social media.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hurley dished on their romance a few days later ... using the word "love" -- so, it's clear the relationship is pretty dang serious.

Elizabeth also admitted Billy first reached out to her during his turbulent relationship with Firerose ... his wife of only about a year, who accused him of emotionally abusive behaviors, allegations Billy has denied multiple times.