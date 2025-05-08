Tish Cyrus Says She Never Intentionally Unfollowed Daughter Miley on IG

Tish Cyrus is slamming the brakes on all that family feud chatter -- insisting she never hit unfollow on daughter Miley, despite the internet spiraling into full meltdown mode.

TC set the record straight in the comments of her "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast’s IG on Thursday, saying she had no idea how Miley’s account got unfollowed -- and declared it definitely wasn’t on purpose.

Tish made it loud and clear -- she has zero idea how the unfollow even happened, and swears up and down she’d never intentionally boot Miley from her account.

It definitely looked like Tish had to jump into damage control mode -- especially since the unfollow came just hours after her ex Billy Ray Cyrus hinted he’s going to see Miley soon.

The timing raised even more eyebrows since Tish recently mended fences with daughter Noah -- making it seem like the Cyrus family tensions were flaring up all over again.