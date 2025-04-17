Tish Cyrus Gushes About Daughter Noah Cyrus' Fiancé After Love Triangle Drama

Play video content Sorry We're Cyrus

Tish Cyrus might’ve smoothed things over with her daughter Noah after the whole man-stealing speculation -- but let’s be real, it kinda feels like she’s tiptoeing on thin ice again!

Catch this clip -- Noah was talking all about her fiancé Pinkus on Tish’s "Sorry We’re Cyrus" podcast, but honestly? Mama bear sounded more obsessed with the guy than Noah did!

Tish was gushing over Pinkus -- maybe a little too much -- dropping "I love him" like it was nothing. Noah even straight-up said she was shook when she found out her mom had been name-dropping her man on the regular in past podcast episodes!

If there was a hint to be taken, Tish totally missed it -- 'cause she just kept effusing, rattling off all the reasons she adores Pinkus … sweet, driven, respectful, and so on.

That said, Tish drove the point home -- she’s absolutely thrilled that Noah’s with someone like Pinkus, and is fully backing this relationship!

Still, her comments might raise a few eyebrows -- especially when you remember the drama from over a year ago, when rumors swirled that Tish snatched her now-hubby, Dominic Purcell, right from under Noah’s nose.