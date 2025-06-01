Miley Cyrus Speaks on Past Estrangement From Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus is speaking out about her evolving relationship with her parents ... revealing she’s reconnected with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, following years of estrangement.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the singer says she's approaching her family’s past with a more mature perspective saying ... "As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents -- because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard."

Miley says she feels she "took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."

Both of the singers' parents have gone on to find new love after their divorce -- Tish with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell and Billy Ray with Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley said she’s able to support both her parents separately ... "But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too -- I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing."

Tish and Billy Ray divorced in 2022 after 30 years of marriage. Over the years, the family's drama has played out publicly, but Miley isn’t fazed. "The thing I like about the new way that the world works is that everything is so fast. In the ’90s, when something happened in a tabloid, remember how it would happen for a year? Now it’s just gone."