Miley Cyrus Recalls Dad Billy Ray Smoking Pot on 'Hannah Montana' Set

Play video content Sorry We're Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is spilling some "Hannah Montana" tea -- and one core memory with dear ol' dad Billy Ray still has her laughing ... and maybe cringing just a little.

Chatting with mom Tish and sis Brandi on their 'Sorry We’re Cyrus' podcast, Miley recalled one unforgettable moment -- everyone on the show thought she was smoking pot, when it was actually Billy Ray! She says it’s hilarious now ... though at the time? Probably not so much.

Tish definitely remembered the chaos ... saying folks from the show kept calling her, telling her Billy Ray was lighting it up. But Mama Cyrus refused to believe it, insisting he'd never do that.

Tish was in such denial, she tried blaming Miley’s costar Mitchel Musso instead -- and Miley didn’t exactly disagree, joking it was probably both Mitchel and her dad smoking weed.

Nice to see the Cyrus fam kicking back and laughing lately -- 'cause LBR, Miley and Billy have had their ups and downs, and the whole family has had beef with one another over the years.