Trace Cyrus Rips 'Delusional, Evil' Dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram

The Cyrus family drama has reached a stunning new level ... 'cause Trace Cyrus just torched his "washed up, delusional" father Billy Ray Cyrus in a scathing Instagram post.

Check out the shocking post -- TC minced no words attacking the country crooner ... sharing a snap of him and claiming he's "so hungry for fame it's pathetic."

And it only got uglier from there. Trace went on to accuse his father of flying to Italy for a fashion show but not showing up to his grandmother's funeral in Los Angeles when he was still wed to his mother, Tish Cyrus -- even allegedly blowing it off after one of his daughters paid for a $60,000 private jet for him.

Trish's mom, Loretta Finley, died in 2020. She and Billy divorced in 2022.

It's not clear exactly what "fashion show" Trace is speaking about ... but the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut last month in Rome at the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition.

Trace further ripped into his dad, calling him "the lamest man to ever walk planet earth" and saying he's "embarrassed" to have ever referred to him as his idol.

Wrapping up his razor-sharp post, he wrote ... "The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I'm old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

Oh, and to twist the knife a little deeper ... Trace made fun of his dad's hair on his Story, describing it as a "homeless hairstyle."

TMZ reached out to Billy Ray's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know, the Cyrus family has been riding a rollercoaster of chaos for the last few years .... with rumors of turbulence igniting when BRC sparked up a romance with much-younger singer Firerose -- who he married in October 2023 and divorced just months later.

Play video content TMZ.com

He later blasted his brother Braison for going all buddy-buddy with their dad and claiming he's happy and healthy ... when Trace said in reality, something was going on.

Play video content TMZ.com

On a positive note for Billy, he's not in the can with all his kids. Miley Cyrus recently addressed their estrangement in an interview with the New York Times ... explaining while it took some growing pains, she's on good terms with both her parents.