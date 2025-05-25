Billy Ray Cyrus, Liz Hurley Take Their Romance on the Road to Rome

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are taking their romance international ... because they just flew to Italy for a high fashion event and walked the red carpet together.

The new couple showed up arm-in-arm dressed to the nines for Saturday's dinner to kick off Valentino's “Orizzonti | Rosso” exhibition at Palazzo Braschi in Rome.

Before they went inside to grab some grub, the two posed for paparazzi pics on the red carpet with each other and Liz's son, Damian.

Liz was dressed in an elegant pink dress, while Billy wore an all-black Western ensemble with a cowboy hat and dark shades.

This is the first time the actress and the country singer have been seen going out in public overseas. Remember, it was only about a month ago the lovers went Instagram official on April 20, posting a "Happy Easter" photo of themselves getting cozy.

Days later, they uploaded another IG photo, which captured Billy standing behind Liz with his arms around her.

A few days after that, the lovebirds were filmed hugging and kissing at Nashville International Airport before Liz took off on a flight after Billy gave her a ride to one of the terminals.

In the Instagram posts, Billy wrote that he grew close with Liz after she contacted him with a friendly message while he was going through a rough time following his 2024 break up from ex-wife Firerose. Before Firerose, Billy was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, but they divorced in 2022.