Miley Cyrus Says Her Family Went Through a Dark Decade Amid Dramas
Miley Cyrus is finally opening up about all that headline-making family dramas -- calling the last 10 years of her life her the "dark decade."
Speaking on Monica Lewinsky’s "Reclaiming" podcast, Miley looked back on those rough years -- admitting they skipped therapy altogether because just getting the family in the same room for counseling would’ve created a warzone.
Miley explained the root of it all was her parents’ messy on-again, off-again relationship before their official '22 divorce -- admitting that while she stayed loyal to her mom, Tish, the rest of the family was so fractured, half of them weren’t even speaking.
MC says she learned a lot through the chaos, like what happens when you don’t deal with things in the moment -- issues piled up, and she realized they were stuck in a cycle of emotional "hoarding."
The former "Hannah Montana" star said she spent a big chunk of the past year clearing out all that emotional clutter and rebuilding those broken lines of communication -- simply because she wanted to bring some happiness and joy back into everyone’s lives.
There was definitely no shortage of drama in the Cyrus clan ... Miley’s had her ups and downs with Billy -- and over on Tish’s side, things got messy with daughter Noah after claims she stole now-hubby Dominic Purcell.