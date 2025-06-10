Miley Cyrus Says Her Family Went Through a Dark Decade Amid Dramas

Play video content Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

Miley Cyrus is finally opening up about all that headline-making family dramas -- calling the last 10 years of her life her the "dark decade."

Speaking on Monica Lewinsky’s "Reclaiming" podcast, Miley looked back on those rough years -- admitting they skipped therapy altogether because just getting the family in the same room for counseling would’ve created a warzone.

Miley explained the root of it all was her parents’ messy on-again, off-again relationship before their official '22 divorce -- admitting that while she stayed loyal to her mom, Tish, the rest of the family was so fractured, half of them weren’t even speaking.

MC says she learned a lot through the chaos, like what happens when you don’t deal with things in the moment -- issues piled up, and she realized they were stuck in a cycle of emotional "hoarding."

The former "Hannah Montana" star said she spent a big chunk of the past year clearing out all that emotional clutter and rebuilding those broken lines of communication -- simply because she wanted to bring some happiness and joy back into everyone’s lives.