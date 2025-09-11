Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Have Date Night at NTAs
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made it a family date night at the National Television Awards -- hitting the red carpet hand in hand and joined by her son, Damian.
The actress and model turned every head inside London's O2 Arena, dazzling in a sheer silver gown that featured a plunging neckline and daring thigh-high split. She beamed by her country star boyfriend's side, clearly enjoying their night out together.
Billy Ray kept things sleek in an all black look, rocking a suede jacket and detailed trousers, while Damian brought his own flair in a striking white suit paired with a satin shirt. Together, the trio exuded serious star power and plenty of family pride.
The pair looked inseparable as they mingled with guests before heading into the milestone 30th anniversary of the NTAs where the public, not the industry, crowns the winners.