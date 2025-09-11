Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Have Date Night at NTAs

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made it a family date night at the National Television Awards -- hitting the red carpet hand in hand and joined by her son, Damian.

The actress and model turned every head inside London's O2 Arena, dazzling in a sheer silver gown that featured a plunging neckline and daring thigh-high split. She beamed by her country star boyfriend's side, clearly enjoying their night out together.

Billy Ray kept things sleek in an all black look, rocking a suede jacket and detailed trousers, while Damian brought his own flair in a striking white suit paired with a satin shirt. Together, the trio exuded serious star power and plenty of family pride.