Elizabeth Hurley Strips Naked for 60th Birthday, Gushes Over Being in Love

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating a major birthday -- and while her inner circle’s no doubt spoiling her with gifts, she’s gone and gifted us with a total treat, too.

Just take a look at this pic -- Elizabeth rang in 60 by stripping down to complete nudity. She’s sitting cross-legged in a field, striking a cheeky pose that covers just enough, flashing a big grin in nothing but her birthday suit.

Elizabeth wished herself a happy birthday in her Instagram caption, reflecting on what she called a wild year of work wins -- but the real headline? She casually dropped that she’s in love!

Yep, she’s head over heels for none other than Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair went IG official over Easter in April -- and it’s been full steam ahead ever since.