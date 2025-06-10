Elizabeth Hurley Strips Naked for 60th Birthday, Gushes Over Being in Love
Elizabeth Hurley Drops Nude Pic For 60th Birthday ... And a Billy Ray L-Bomb!!!
Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating a major birthday -- and while her inner circle’s no doubt spoiling her with gifts, she’s gone and gifted us with a total treat, too.
Just take a look at this pic -- Elizabeth rang in 60 by stripping down to complete nudity. She’s sitting cross-legged in a field, striking a cheeky pose that covers just enough, flashing a big grin in nothing but her birthday suit.
Elizabeth wished herself a happy birthday in her Instagram caption, reflecting on what she called a wild year of work wins -- but the real headline? She casually dropped that she’s in love!
Yep, she’s head over heels for none other than Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair went IG official over Easter in April -- and it’s been full steam ahead ever since.
Billy later revealed things heated up after Liz slid into his DMs with a sweet message while he was reeling from his 2024 split from ex-wife Firerose ... and the rest is history.