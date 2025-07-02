Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over GF Elizabeth Hurley, Reveals Their Special Song

Billy Ray Cyrus is officially lassoed -- he’s head-over-boots for his GF Elizabeth Hurley and makin' damn sure the whole world hears it!

Check out this IG pic ... Elizabeth turned heads in a sizzling low-cut swimsuit while cruising on a boat -- and while fans were drooling, Billy wasted zero time calling her his "one of a kind young lady."

Elizabeth had Billy on the brain too when she dropped the pic -- she captioned it with lyrics from "Over the Rainbow." Totally fitting, since there’s an actual rainbow over her head and it just so happens to be the couple’s song.

Sappy? Maybe. Sweet? Kinda. Whipped? Absolutely ... but Billy couldn't care less ... thanking her for sharing their song in such a "wholesome" way.