Noah Cyrus Says Family Feud Rumors Are Draining, But Doesn't Affect Them

Noah Cyrus is done dancing around the family feud rumors -- she says all the outside noise has been nothing but an emotional energy suck.

The singer kept it real in the interview -- yeah, the headlines have been exhausting, but she says the fam’s mastered the art of tuning it out and keeping it at arm’s length.

Noah told PEOPLE that growing up in the spotlight meant headline-making chaos was just part of the package -- so she’s trained herself to tune out the noise.

At the end of the day, Noah doubled down -- saying it’s just regular family drama, and underneath it all, everyone’s solid and still loves each other.

Noah’s also been flashing receipts that the so-called feud isn’t that frosty -- she’s vibing with mom again, hyping dad’s new music, and even dropped a track penned by brother Braison on her latest album.

The backstory has been a total soap opera. Billy Ray and Tish’s '22 split lit the fuse -- cue his whirlwind marriage/messy divorce from Firerose, and Tish tying the knot with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell ... who, plot twist, Noah was once rumored to be seeing first. Oh, and don’t forget Trace jumping in, publicly begging dad to get help.