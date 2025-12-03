Travis Kelce Claims He's Never Had an Argument With Taylor Swift

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have never had a moment of "Bad Blood" between them ... because the NFL star says they've literally never argued.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made wild claims during the episode of "New Heights" released Wednesday ... when Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney opened up about his relationship with Amal.

Clooney claims he and his wife have never argued in their more than 10 years together ... before asking Trav if he can say the same about his relationship.

TK says, "Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Kelce usually keeps it 100 on "New Heights" ... though this claim will certainly raise some eyebrows -- and wonder if Travis is just trying to keep up with the actor.

To be fair ... George, Amal, Taylor, and Travis are all living the high life these days -- with millions of dollars, private planes, and careers they're passionate about. So they probably do have less to argue about than your average couple on the street.

As you know ... Travis and Taylor started dating during the summer of 2023 -- and they got engaged just a few months ago.