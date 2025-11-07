Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands on Second NYC Date Night In A Row

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their time together during his week off from football ... living it up in the Big Apple and staying glued at the hip.

The power couple was spotted hand-in-hand Thursday for the second night in a row, grinning as they headed into Zero Bond -- a swanky members-only club in NYC.

Both came dressed to impress ... with Travis rocking a burgundy corduroy jacket with matching pants and a black tee -- finishing the fresh fit with gold chains around his neck.

Taylor kept it classic in an all-black outfit ... pairing a mini skirt with high leather boots and floral embroidered tights.

Paps caught the two making their way into The Polo Bar on Wednesday ... so clearly they're checking off all the hot spots before Travis gets back to the gridiron. The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, and next week they're hitting the road for a chilly matchup against the Denver Broncos.