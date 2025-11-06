Taylor Lewan Expecting Invite To Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to send out save the dates for their wedding ... either that, or we got some bad news for Taylor Lewan -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's "fully expecting" an invite in the mail!!

We caught up with the ex-NFL star and current "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast host this week ... and considering he's been buddies with the Chiefs superstar for years, we had to ask if he's gotten word on when the engaged couple will meet at the altar.

"I do not know when they're getting married," the former Titans lineman claimed. "I do know that I fully expect a wedding invitation from Travis. He's been on the show multiple times."

Lewan went on to praise Kelce ... saying despite his meteoric rise in popularity amid his love life, success on the field, and massive "New Heights" podcast, he's remained the same dude through it all.

"He's been incredible, I'm super happy for the two of them," Lewan added. "I was able to be around both of them at the same time during the last Tight End University. You can't see a couple that's more in love than that -- other than my wife and myself, but we're not selling a lot of magazines with our names."

Speaking of Trav, Lewan said his buddy better shave his facial hair down to a mustache for "Movember" ... a movement that's not only stylish, but also helps bring awareness to men's health.

