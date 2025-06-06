Taylor Lewan Throws Horrible First Pitch At Cardinals Game, Misses Wide Left

Former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan definitely made the correct career choice as a football player, 'cause the 3x Pro Bowler threw out one of the WORST first pitches ever!

It all went down Thursday night at Busch Stadium out in The Lou. Lewan -- alongside his "Bussin' With The Boys" co-host Will Compton -- were given the honors of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during the pregame festivities.

Unfortunately for Lewan, his throw went about as badly as it could. Toeing the rubber, the lefty had the ball sail on him to the spectators hanging out near the backstop ... and the embarrassment was immediate.

After hitting the ground for some punishment pushups, Compton then took the mound. Luckily for the show ... Compton's pitch was damn near perfect.

Doing a postmortem on his X account, Lewan called it the "worst day of my athletic career and that includes the Chandler Jones game."

And, that's saying something ... 'cause the Jones game in 2021 went as badly as any in Lewan's great football career. He gave up five sacks to the then-Arizona Cardinals Edge rusher in his first game back from a torn ACL.

Fans weren't letting Taylor off easy, with some posting clips of 50 Cent's infamous first pitch at a New York Mets game in 2014, which also went waaaaaaaaaaay to the left.