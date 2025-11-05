Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands on Dinner Date

Travis Kelce is enjoying a week off from football, which means he's free to hold with no penalties ... and he's taking full advantage ... holding on tight to Taylor Swift on their way in to a romantic dinner.

The "Wood" singer and her NFL star fiancé hit up The Polo Bar in New York City on Wednesday night for a dinner date, and they locked hands as they walked past a sea of paparazzi.

Play video content BACKGRID

Travis' Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week, so he's got free time to spend with his bride-to-be ... and they are spending some of those previous hours in the Big Apple.

Taylor looked stylish with a black, off-the-shoulder top and some gray, wide-leg pants ... and Travis looked dapper in an all-black fit.

On Travis' podcast, Taylor talked about all the football knowledge she's accumulated since she started dating the 3-time Super Bowl champ ... so ya gotta figure she knows holding is a 10-yard penalty on the gridiron. Don't get any bad habits, Travis.