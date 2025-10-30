Chiefs' Chris Jones Sings Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' At Presser

Play video content X/@HaroldRKuntz3

Chris Jones -- All-Pro defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion ... and Taylor Swift cover band??

Pretty much ... 'cause Travis Kelce's teammate briefly showed off his pipes by singing "The Fate of Ophelia" in front of a bunch of reporters at Thursday's press conference!!

The silly moment went down as the 31-year-old made his way to the microphone at the practice facility ... with the song bumping on his phone as he nodded his head.

Jones screeched out some high notes as he recited Swift's "Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky" lyric ... all while he had a big-ass grin on his face.

After he talked Xs and Os, some reporter who apparently lives under a rock asked Jones what song he was jamming to ... and he -- as well as other Swifties in the crowd -- confirmed it was the Billboard chart-topping hit.

Swift is deep in Chiefs Kingdom by now ... but Jones previously opened up on the first time she attended one of their games in a documentary -- saying, "You know the locker room ... like, 'Taylor Swift here, Taylor Swift here. For real?! With Travis?! Oh my God!!"

"We're like, 'Oh my God, Travis pulled Taylor Swift.'"

Safe to say even though it's been a few years, the excitement surrounding the Tayvis craze hasn't died down one bit in the locker room.

