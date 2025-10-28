Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Match in Red at Chiefs vs. Commanders Game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were side-by-side cheering on their men at the Kansas City Chiefs game ... both rocking similar red outfits for the occasion.

TS and BM were spotted in their usual box seats Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs vs Washington Commanders game ... with the broadcast cutting to the duo shortly after Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, put the Chiefs up 21-7 in the 3rd quarter -- catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game supporting their men #taylorswift #traviskelce pic.twitter.com/DI6Ra0Jcwb — Taylor Swift Fan (@SwiftTaylo45074) October 28, 2025 @SwiftTaylo45074

Taylor and Brittany were seen chatting and pointiing toward the field ... with Taylor wearing a sleek red turtleneck and Brittany sporting a similar long-sleeve top.

The Chiefs ended up winning the game without a hitch ... with a final score of 28-7.

As you know, Taylor and Brittany have formed a close bond since Taylor joined Chiefs Kingdom ... with Taylor recently celebrating Brittany in Nashville for her 30th birthday.

The Chiefs seem to have a good thing going when Taylor's in the stands ... it was just a few weeks ago she was first spotted publicly at an NFL game -- the Chiefs-Lions matchup -- chilling in the stands alongside Caitlin Clark, which they won.