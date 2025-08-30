Taylor Swift Resurfaces at Brittany Mahomes' Birthday Bash After Engagement

Taylor Swift's engagement has captured the world's attention ... but, it's taking a backseat this weekend -- 'cause she's focused on her pal Brittany's Mahomes!

The singer-songwriter was spotted in Nashville this weekend to live it up with Brittany on her 30th birthday weekend ... with new photos circulating online showing the pop star sitting down for a meal at a restaurant in the popular party locale.

Check out the pics ... they're a bit blurry, but it's certainly the music superstar sitting to Brit's left -- using a fork to dig into her meal.

Friends of Mahomes shared pics of Brittany on a private jet in a hangar Friday ... alluding to this quick trip to Nashville for her big birthday weekend -- so, we knew they were getting the party started.

We weren't sure if T-Swift was going to make the trip though ... but, we shouldn't be surprised given how close she and Mahomes have become over the years.

The two sparked up a friendship shortly after Taylor and Travis Kelce started dating ... cheering together at Kansas City Chiefs games since 2023 and even squashing rumors about a falling out last season.

Play video content TMZ.com

It doesn't looks like Kelce and Patrick Mahomes made the trip -- after all, their first game of the season kicks off in just six days -- but, Travis and Taylor have been the talk of the whole world this week.

As you know ... Travis got down on one knee earlier this month and asked Taylor to marry him -- giving her a massive rock to seal the deal. Tay said yes, and the two broke the internet with their announcement.