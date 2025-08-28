Taylor Swift’s 'Eras' Tour Viral Dancer Joins 'Dancing With the Stars'

Play video content Disney

Jan Ravnik, who went viral as Taylor Swift's gorgeous "Eras" tour backup dancer, is ready to "shake, shake, shake, shake" it in the ballroom ... he's joined Season 34 of "Dancing With the Stars."

The ABC dancing competition broke the casting news Thursday, after previously teasing a Swift-centric update the day before.

ICYMI ... the 'DWTS' social accounts pushed out a photo of purple glitter, similar to the aesthetic shared by T Swift amid her new 'Life of a Showgirl' era.

Many wondered if the Taylor tease was possibly the announcement of a Swift-themed night on 'DWTS' ... but others pondered whether a big casting announcement was coming, as the show has yet to announce the full lineup.

That was it ... Jan is joining the show as one of the new pros. His celebrity partner has yet to be revealed.

Swifties are already rejoicing over the addition of Jan to the cast ... and are already begging him to incorporate a ladder into one of his routines.

Remember, Jan went viral during Tay's globe-trotting "Eras" tour thanks to a shirtless ladder moment during a performance of her song "Lavender Haze."

Between this update and Taylor's engagement to Travis Kelce, it hasn't been a "cruel summer" for Swifties.