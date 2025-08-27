Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted for First Time Since Her Engagement Announcement

Swift-mania's in overdrive ... but Taylor's ex Joe Alwyn looks like he's feeling the total opposite, 'cause he's popped up for the first time since her engagement news, rocking an outfit as blue as his mood.

Play video content BACKGRID

TMZ got the shots ... the Brit hit the London streets Wednesday with a buddy, but couldn’t muster even a hint of a grin ... a sharp contrast to his ex, who’s now riding high on engagement bliss.

Joe -- who called it quits with Taylor after 6 years together, months before she linked up with Travis in 2023 -- clearly looks down and out. Either his buddy’s a dud in the joke department ... or Joe’s really in his feelings over Taylor’s fairy tale with Trav.

As the actor resurfaced IRL, fresh off Taylor’s engagement news Tuesday his name was trending online ... mostly with folks clowning that after all those years, he never dropped to one knee for America’s sweetheart.

With Taylor now flashing a $1-million rock, fans on X piled on -- cracking jokes like "No paper rings here," a nod to her 2019 track "Paper Rings," which she supposedly wrote about Joe.