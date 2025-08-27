Flavor Flav Volunteers to Officiate Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Play video content

Super Swiftie Flavor Flav is so excited by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, he's volunteering for a major wedding role.

The rapper tells TMZ ... he is so happy for Taylor and Travis following their engagement announcement yesterday -- lovingly calling the pop star his "girl" and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end his "boy."

Per FF, he always knew Taylor and Travis were "endgame" ... and offered up his services as officiant for whenever the pair decide to tie the knot.

He adds ... "I can't wait for the wedding ... Let your boy, Flavor Flav, be the officiator. I would love to officiate the wedding. But, most of all, congratulations Taylor and Travis. May God bless y'all with the longest, prosperous marriage ever."

We're told Flav is not an officially registered officiant ... but would become one if Taylor and Travis wanted to take him up on his offer.

Flav -- who fans describe as the "King Swiftie" -- has voiced his love for the singer many times over the years ... even scoring a coveted selfie with the Grammy winner at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

So, it's no wonder Flav is jumping for joy over Traylor's engagement ... which was announced in a joint social media upload by the couple on Tuesday.