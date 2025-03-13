Flavor Flav Says 'Masked Singer' Clues About Him Were Way Too Easy

Play video content TMZ.com

Flavor Flav says it was a thrill to be on "The Masked Singer" ... but, he thinks the show's producers gave him up too early -- and, he had at least one song he really wanted to do.

We caught up with the rapper in Los Angeles Wednesday ... and, we had to ask him about his run on the hit competition singing show after he was unmasked as "Space Ranger" in this week's episode.

Play video content Fox

In case you haven't seen it ... Flav took his mask off after singing "Cleanin' Up the Town" on "Ghostbusters" night -- his second song of the season after he belted out "Bad Blood" the previous week.

Flavor Flav adds that singing "Bad Blood" in particular was a thrill ... 'cause everyone knows he's "King Swiftie" -- a huge fan of Taylor Swift's

FF says he loved his experience on the hit show ... but, he thinks the production team made the hints about his identity too early, and he's bummed about his quick exit -- especially since he had at least one song he was particularly excited about.

After knocking this one off his bucket list ... we had to know if there was anything else he wanted to strike off too -- and, it sounds like he's got aspirations for a pretty big TV show.

Play video content MARCH 2024 TMZ.com

We talked about that show ... as well as his upcoming reality show where he's going to finally get his high school diploma, "Billy Madison"-style -- a project teased to us last year.