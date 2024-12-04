Flavor Flav Claims He Got Kicked Out of Backstreet Boys Dressing Room at Tree Lighting

Flavor Flav claims he got the boot from hanging out in the Backstreet Boys green room backstage at NBC's yearly Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday night.

The rapper took to X saying he was invited to the event but claims when he got together with the BSB guys in their dressing room, security quickly came along and told him NBC allegedly didn't want him in the area he was in and asked him to leave.

He went on to describe what he views as a very contradictory situation writing, "At the same time,,, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content."

Flav finished his tweet asking, "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone,,?? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love,,, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics." He was pointing out his notable moments at the Olympic Games over the years most recently in 2024 in Paris.