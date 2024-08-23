Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Flavor Flav Works as Attendant on Southwest Flight, Hands Out Snacks

Flavor Flav Have Some Pretzels, Boyyyyee ... Passes Out Snacks as Honorary Flight Attendant

082324_flavor_flav-kal
YEAH BOY

Flavor Flav's got airline passengers in their full upright position ... 'cause the dude flies so much he's basically a flight attendant -- quite literally.

The rapper shared a video where it looks like Southwest's has him on duty ... 'cause he's walking up and down the aisle handing out snacks to all the other passengers at 30K feet.

Celebs Flying Commercial
Launch Gallery
Celebs Flying Commercial Launch Gallery

Check out the vid ... FF -- fully decked out in his 2024 Olympics apparel, complete with a custom watch hung around his neck -- seems happy to help out the crew, giving a "yeah, boy!"

People onboard took pics of the Public Enemy rapper and one of his clocks as he gave them their snacks ... not an experience many people are lucky enough to have.

071224_flavor_flav_speedo_kal_v2
HE SHOOTS ... HE SCORES!!!

Flav wrote in the caption of his recent X post he ran into some flight crew members while in Paris for the Olympics ... who told him he could pass out snacks and give the landing announcement during the flight.

No clip of the announcement ... but, knowing Flav, it's probably more hype energy than most fliers are used to getting on their flights.

Flavor Flav & USA Water Polo Team Party In Vegas
Launch Gallery
Polo Partiers Launch Gallery
Zouk Nightclub

Of course, Flav played an important role at the Olympics ... kicking off a 5-year sponsorship deal with the U.S. water polo teams -- both men and women -- prior to this year's games -- and partied with the women's team in Vegas post-Olympics.

Looks like he's got his next job down too ... just in case the whole rapping/Olympic sponsor thing doesn't work out!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later