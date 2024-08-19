Flavor Flav Parties With USA Women's Water Polo Team In Vegas After Olympics

The USA women's water polo team took the party from Paris to Sin City this month -- jet-setting to Vegas following their run in the Olympics -- and their hype man and sponsor, Flavor Flav, was right there by their side for the festivities!!

Maggie Steffens, Rachel Fattal and the rest of the American squad got back to the States after finishing fourth in the Games ... and one of their first orders of business for some of the women was to let loose in Nevada.

The athletes -- plus Flav -- hit up Resorts World on Saturday night ... and grabbed some grub at FUHU before putting on their dancing shoes at Zouk Nightclub.

Flavor Flav and the ladies got the VIP treatment throughout the night ... including being welcomed by a huge American flag display on the hotel's façade. They also got a table with what appeared to be some bottle service as well.

While the women weren't able to bring any medals for the occasion -- they just barely missed out on bronze in France -- Flav said he was super proud of what they were able to accomplish nonetheless.

Play video content TMZ.com