Flavor Flav Vows To Make Jordan Chiles Bronze Clock Chain In Wake Of Medal Drama

Jordan Chiles no longer has an Olympic bronze medal ... but she might have a sweet bronze clock to replace it -- courtesy of Flavor Flav!!!

Just hours after Chiles was stripped of the trophy that she won during the floor competition earlier this month at the Paris Games ... Flav hopped on to X to offer her a cool consolation prize.

Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVzkgkx25 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 11, 2024 @FlavorFlav

The rapper -- who became one of the faces of this year's Olympics after he sponsored the USA women's water polo team -- promised on the social media app to make her a clock chain ... that would be "something NO ONE else has."

"Hit me up my girl," he added. "I gotchu,!!!"

Chiles has yet to respond, at least publicly ... though it's certainly understandable if she takes a minute to get back to Flav -- considering all the controversy currently surrounding her.

If you missed it, Chiles initially scored a 13.666 in the Aug. 5 event ... but got her score increased by one-tenth of a point following a challenge by her coaches. The elevation moved her from fifth to third in the standings -- giving her the bronze.

However, an ensuing review concluded Chiles' coaches challenged the judges' decision four seconds too late -- which forced the International Olympic Committee to strip the medal from her on Sunday. Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu is now the new owner of the award, officials said.