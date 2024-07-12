Flavor Flav Scores 2 Goals On Water Polo Star Ashleigh Johnson, Trains W/ Team USA

Play video content BACKGRID

Flavor Flav isn't just promoting the U.S. women's water polo team by serving as their official hype man, he's literally helping them train ... as they head to Paris in a matter of days, in search of another Olympic gold medal!

What's even crazier ... Flav scored twice on Ashleigh Johnson!

NBD, right? She's just arguably the best goalie in the world.

TMZ Sports caught up with Flav -- who recently signed on to promote Team USA WP for five years -- and star player Maggie Steffens, team captain, at Craig's in Los Angeles ... just days after dropping footage from the pool.

Play video content

"I had a ball in the water with the ladies," Flav said.

Then the 65-year-old told us this about his prowess in the pool -- "I got lucky and scored two goals ... on the best goalie in water polo!"

Granted, maybe Johnson took it easy on Flav. Maybe she didn't, and he's just that good! Either way, pretty cool.

The women hope all the training pays off in France later this month -- when the water polo competition kicks off (July 27) -- as Johnson, Steffens, and the squad seek a fourth straight gold.

And, Flav will be in the country's capital to support the team.

"I gotta be in Paris to watch my girls open up. I got to be there like Michael Jackson said!"