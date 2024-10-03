Flavor Flav Spontaneously Auctions Clock Off His Neck for $15,000

Play video content BMAC

Here's Flavor Flav raising money for a cause near and dear to his heart in the most flavorful way possible ... selling a custom clock straight off his neck!!!

TMZ obtained video of the rapper taking the stage at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills and spontaneously auctioning off his blinged out clock.

A mini bidding war ensued, with Flavor Flav hyping up the crowd and putting on the hard sell ... and when the dust settled, the time piece sold for a cool $15,000.

Play video content

The clock was handcrafted by Rock N Stones by Kellz ... and the $15k will go towards supporting BMAC initiatives.

The organization says its mission is to address systemic racism within the music industry while creating pipeline programs to prepare the next generation of industry leaders.

In addition to the off-the-cuff Flavor Flav clock auction, this year's BMAC Gala honored LL Cool J, Usher, and Gunna.