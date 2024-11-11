Flavor Flav, Jason Sudeikis Perform Public Enemy Hit at Charity Event, Raise Big Bucks

Play video content

Jason Sudeikis lived out his childhood fantasy (we suspect) this past weekend ... the "Ted Lasso" star dreamed he was Chuck D -- and woke up in real life performing with Flavor Flavvvvv!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Jason and Flav flawlessly nailing Public Enemy and Anthrax's classic headbanger "Bring The Noise" in Kansas City at the 8th annual THUNDERGONG charity concert inside Uptown Theater this weekend!!!

Flav gets credited as one of hip hop's greatest hype men, and Jason definitely held his own with full breath control all the way to the end of the track!!! Don't worry about Chuck ... he's still out here dropping lyrics louder than a bomb!!!

Jason and his longtime friend Billy Brimblecom co-founded THUNDERGONG back in 2017 ... it benefits Billy's Steps Of Faith Foundation, which assists amputees getting adjusted to any potential challenges.

We're told this year's THUNDERGONG was a real winner ... they raised over $820K, which goes toward prosthetic limbs, and other financial and emotional support.

"Ted Lasso" costars Brendan Hunt and Cristo Fernández were also in the building, as was actor Will Forte, who's on the Steps Of Faith advisory board, and he performed Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go" -- with Weird Al Yankovic!!!

