Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt Attend LAFC Game Before SAG Awards

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt have their priorities in order ... hanging out "Ted Lasso" style before rolling up to the SAG Awards by hitting a pro soccer match.

The actors pulled up to MLS team LAFC's home BMO Stadium to watch the Los Angeles-based team take on the Seattle Sounders hours before one of the biggest nights in movies and television kicked off.

No time to go home and change between the events ... JS and BH hit the game in their awards show best, trading in their kits for tuxedos.

Check out the pic ... the guys looked dapper as they watched the home team take the W 2-1 before making the short trip to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

The two venues are right around the corner from one another ... so no need for the dynamic duo to worry about missing the beginning of the show.

In fact, they both even had time to walk the red carpet ... and Jason was in his seat when the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series was announced -- an award he was up for.

Unfortunately, Sudeikis lost to Jeremy Allen White ... but he seemed completely fine with the L, laughing it off with costar and fellow nominee Brett Goldstein.

