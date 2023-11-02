Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell Spotted Together at Guns N' Roses Concert

Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell looked pretty content at a recent Guns N' Roses concert in Los Angeles ... but it's best not to assume there's any spark between the two.

The actors enjoyed a rock-filled night together at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday -- sharing a private box in the iconic outdoor theater. The two were seemingly in great spirits ... chatting it up as the night and the show went on.

In case you're wondering, sources close to the two tell TMZ ... the pair aren't dating -- they've known each other for 15 years and have worked on a couple of projects in the past, including "What Happens in Vegas" in 2008 and "A Good Old Fashioned Orgy" in 2011.

As you know, Jason was engaged to Olivia Wilde for 7 years before calling it quits in 2020 -- they had a nasty custody battle, with Olivia getting her wish when a judge denied Jason's request to move their case from CA to New York.

Since the split, Jason's been linked to his "Ted Lasso" costar, Keeley Hazell ... while Lake -- who was married to artist Scott Campbell until 2020 -- was linked to Chris Rock last year.