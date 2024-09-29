Jason Sudeikis Says Autograph Seekers 'Scared' Him, Asks Them to Back Off

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Sudeikis had to beg fans to back off during a recent outing ... telling autograph seekers he'd really gotten freaked out while leaving a club and just wanted to go home.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... there were about 15-20 fans seeking autographs outside the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club in L.A. to wait for Jason beginning around 6:30 PM. We're told he left the club around 9:30 PM.

When he got outside, he signed one or two autographs -- and, the rest of the fans sorta rushed him, asking him to sign for them too.

Jason -- who didn't plan on really sticking around to sign, it seems -- started heading for his car ... which is where the video picks up, showing the fans chasing him down the street.

Watch the clip ... there are a few guys following JS down -- and at least one guy who seems to walking lockstep with Jason before he stops and asks them to leave him alone.

He tells them the interaction outside the club -- getting crowded by so many people at once -- "scared the s***" out of him ... and, he says he's now heading to his car and he's not signing anything else.

Listen to his voice ... the star's clearly shaken -- and, he's almost begging these fans to let him get on with his night.

Jason's not the first celeb to get overwhelmed by all the attention in public ... remember, last month Chappell Roan ripped fans for crosing boundaries -- telling them to respect her space when they spot her on the street.

Play video content TikTok / @chappellroan

Seems Jason felt a similar way Saturday night ... and, he let his fans know about it.