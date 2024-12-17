Flavor Flav in Yuletide Mode With Joe & Jill Biden at White House Xmas Party

Christmas With The Bidens At The White House

Flavor Flav made sure the final President Joe Biden-hosted White House Christmas Party went out with a bang -- spreading holiday cheer.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Flav rubbing shoulders with Joe and First Lady Jill Biden, and we're hearing he was nothing short of the life of the party, where Keegan-Michael Key and Wilmer Valderrama also attended.

President Biden got tripped up during his speech when he saw Flav and then apologized, saying, “Sorry, he distracted me."

We're told Flav also was given a private tour of the political palace on Pennsylvania Ave -- not an open invite to everyone -- and Dr. Biden made an exception to go out of her way to greet him.

They're old friends, after having met and hung out during the Summer Olympics in Paris.

