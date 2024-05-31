Flavor Flav Will Gift U.S. Women's Water Polo Team Clocks If They Win Olympic Gold

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the U.S. Women's Water Polo team wins gold at the 2024 Olympics, the medal won't be the only bling they'll bring home ... 'cause Flavor Flav tells us he's ready to hook Team USA up with custom-made clock pendants!

If you missed it, Flav is sponsoring the Women's Water Polo squad ... so when TMZ Sports ran into the rap legend at LAX this week -- rockin' a "Team USA" clock -- we asked if he planned on gifting the women their very own.

"If that's their wish," Flava Flav said. "If that's their wish, listen, I got 'em!"

If they do win gold, it'll be the 4th for the team ... and Flav expects to be there, proudly watching! FF says he inked a 5-year deal with the team ... which starts when they kick off the competition this summer in Paris.

"Nobody else is steppin' up sponsoring none of these Olympic teams," Flav said.

"I'm the first to do it! You know what, there's a lot of other people that need to step up to the plate and do what Flavor Flav is doin' and sponsor some of these Olympic teams, man."

