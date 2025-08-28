Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Explode After Taylor Swift Engagement

Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Swift Engagement

By TMZ Staff
Published
travis kelce jersey sales up getty
Getty Composite

Looks like love -- and Taylor Swift -- is great for merch sales ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told Travis Kelce's jerseys flew off the shelves on Tuesday after he proposed to the pop star!

Fanatics -- the official e-commerce partner of both the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs -- said to us in a statement on Wednesday Kelce's jersey sales spiked 200% from Monday to Tuesday.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engagement4

They added the tight end's big day was his best-selling one since Super Bowl LIX -- which occurred in early February.

The surge, of course, should not surprise many ... especially considering Kelce and Swift's announcement of their engagement temporarily crashed Instagram.

taylor swift and travis kelce getty 1
Getty

It seems everyone wants a piece of the couple and things associated with them now that they're set to wed -- with Spotify telling us streams of Swift's song, "So High School," -- which played on the duo's engagement post -- surged nearly 400% this week.

Even brands have jumped in on the Traylor celebration, including Krispy Kreme, which offered free donuts on Tuesday to honor the soon-to-be newlyweds.

cpk taylor swift travis kelce insta 1
Instagram/@cpk

California Pizza Kitchen also rolled out a special deal -- "It's a Love Story" heart-shaped pizzas available for 13 days, a nod to Swift's favorite number.

Kelce and Swift have also received a ton of wedding offers ... including one from a prominent Las Vegas strip club, which told us it'd love to host their co-ed bachelor and bachelorette party.

Wedding details are still being hammered out ... but one thing's clear, when it does ultimately go down -- the demand for anything associated with it is going to be huuuuge.

