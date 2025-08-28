Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Explode After Taylor Swift Engagement

Looks like love -- and Taylor Swift -- is great for merch sales ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told Travis Kelce's jerseys flew off the shelves on Tuesday after he proposed to the pop star!

Fanatics -- the official e-commerce partner of both the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs -- said to us in a statement on Wednesday Kelce's jersey sales spiked 200% from Monday to Tuesday.

They added the tight end's big day was his best-selling one since Super Bowl LIX -- which occurred in early February.

The surge, of course, should not surprise many ... especially considering Kelce and Swift's announcement of their engagement temporarily crashed Instagram.

It seems everyone wants a piece of the couple and things associated with them now that they're set to wed -- with Spotify telling us streams of Swift's song, "So High School," -- which played on the duo's engagement post -- surged nearly 400% this week.

Even brands have jumped in on the Traylor celebration, including Krispy Kreme, which offered free donuts on Tuesday to honor the soon-to-be newlyweds.

California Pizza Kitchen also rolled out a special deal -- "It's a Love Story" heart-shaped pizzas available for 13 days, a nod to Swift's favorite number.

Kelce and Swift have also received a ton of wedding offers ... including one from a prominent Las Vegas strip club, which told us it'd love to host their co-ed bachelor and bachelorette party.