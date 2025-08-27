Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Offered Co-Ed Bachelor Party at Crazy Horse 3 Strip Club

Travis Kelce's best man and Taylor Swift's maid of honor have it easy when it comes to pre-wedding planning ... 'cause a Las Vegas gentlemen's club wants to host a co-ed bachelor party -- complete with more than 100 "beautiful entertainers."

The Crazy Horse 3, one of the most popular strip clubs in Sin City, shared the proposal to TMZ Sports ... just days after the Kansas City Chiefs star and the singer announced their engagement.

The offer includes a "blowout party" at the 40,000+ square-foot upscale venue ... complete with unlimited champagne and lap dances from their best-looking dancers performing to Swift's music all night long.

"We're not sure if Taylor would let Travis walk into the club on his own," said CH3 owner Nando Sostilio, "so we're inviting them both to join the party."

We already know the three-time Super Bowl champ is aware of the joint -- remember, he was spotted wearing a Crazy Horse 3 shirt at Allegiant Stadium in November 2023. The club is only a few feet away from the Raiders' home turf.

"Travis is already a fan of Crazy Horse 3, and with hundreds of the hottest entertainers ready to turn it up, there's no better spot for a co-ed bachelor and bachelorette celebration," Sostilio said.

"Nobody does it bigger or better than Crazy Horse 3!"

Kelce and the Grammy-winning singer announced their engagement on Tuesday after two years of dating ... and the news briefly crashed Instagram for some users, setting a record with over 2 million reposts in under 24 hours.