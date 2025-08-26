Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Been Engaged for Almost Two Weeks

Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift to marry him almost two weeks ago, and he popped the question at a garden in Missouri ... so says the NFL player's dad.

Ed Kelce dished on his son's engagement to the biggest pop star in the world in an interview Tuesday with News 5 Cleveland ... telling the outlet how it all went down.

Travis' dad says his son proposed "not quite two weeks ago" and was considering waiting until this week, but ended up getting down on bended knee at a garden in Lee's Summit ... surprising Taylor on their way to dinner. Ed says they stopped for a glass of wine and Travis made his move.

After Taylor said yes, they called their family on FaceTime ... and Ed says he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice when Travis and Taylor called with the news.

And, get this ... Travis' dad says his son had been planning to propose for months ... and Ed thought TK might even pop the question during the past NFL season.

Instead, Travis proposed a couple weeks before the 2025 season.