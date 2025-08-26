Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Betting Odds Released, Selena Gomez MOH Favorite?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is still undoubtedly months away, but now that's it's a matter of "when" and not "if" ... gamblers can make a buck on it!!

The folks over at BetOnline.ag tell TMZ Sports, they're releasing some nuptial-themed betting odds now that Swift and Kelce are officially engaged.

One of the more intriguing options centers around the couple's bridal party -- as in, who will nab Best Man and Maid of Honor titles??

Kelce's big brother Jason, of course, is the favorite (-5000) to be by the tight end's side at the altar. But there isn't much of a front-runner for Swift, as her close pals Abigail Anderson Lucier (+350), Martha Hunt (+400), Karlie Kloss (+500) and Selena Gomez (+500) are all garnering similar odds.

Swift outfit changes could be profitable for those who think she'll make more than three on her big day ... as the over/under there has been set at 2.5.

As for where the ceremony will take place -- Tennessee is currently the favorite (+250), though Kansas City (+400) and Los Angeles (+600) aren't far behind.

When it comes to shenanigans at the wedding, gamblers who think Jason will make a scene can grab some easy cash -- as the outlet is giving bettors a "Who will show cleavage first, Jason or Donna Kelce?" option.

Shouldn't be long before gamblers can cash their slips -- as the outlet is marking July 4, 2026, as the before-or-after betting date for the wedding.