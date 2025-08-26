Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Betting Odds Released, Selena Gomez MOH Favorite?!
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Betting Odds Released ... Who's Maid Of Honor?!?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is still undoubtedly months away, but now that's it's a matter of "when" and not "if" ... gamblers can make a buck on it!!
The folks over at BetOnline.ag tell TMZ Sports, they're releasing some nuptial-themed betting odds now that Swift and Kelce are officially engaged.
One of the more intriguing options centers around the couple's bridal party -- as in, who will nab Best Man and Maid of Honor titles??
Kelce's big brother Jason, of course, is the favorite (-5000) to be by the tight end's side at the altar. But there isn't much of a front-runner for Swift, as her close pals Abigail Anderson Lucier (+350), Martha Hunt (+400), Karlie Kloss (+500) and Selena Gomez (+500) are all garnering similar odds.
Swift outfit changes could be profitable for those who think she'll make more than three on her big day ... as the over/under there has been set at 2.5.
As for where the ceremony will take place -- Tennessee is currently the favorite (+250), though Kansas City (+400) and Los Angeles (+600) aren't far behind.
When it comes to shenanigans at the wedding, gamblers who think Jason will make a scene can grab some easy cash -- as the outlet is giving bettors a "Who will show cleavage first, Jason or Donna Kelce?" option.
Shouldn't be long before gamblers can cash their slips -- as the outlet is marking July 4, 2026, as the before-or-after betting date for the wedding.
Good luck!!