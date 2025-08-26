Sabrina Carpenter & More Friends React to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "love story" update has all of Hollywood rejoicing ... with their various A-list friends praising the big news on social media.

We reported the news earlier today, when Tay and Trav dropped a joint announcement on Instagram, sharing pictures from their floral-filled engagement ... and a close-up of T Swift's new, massive diamond ring.

And it wasn't just Swifties flocking to the internet to celebrate the news, as Taylor and Travis' celebrity friends shared their own joyful responses.

Take a look ... Sabrina Carpenter -- who opened up for Taylor on her sold-out global "Eras" tour -- reposted the Swelce engagement news alongside a series of white hearts.

Then Travis' Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes chimed in, also reposting the update with red hearts ... a clear nod to their team's colors.

Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, followed up with a sweet tribute .... calling the lovebirds "two of the most genuine people" and declaring she's so happy for the pair. She's not alone there, that's for sure!!!

Accounts for both the Chiefs and the NFL sent love Taylor and Travis' way, comparing the engagement to a real-life fairy tale.