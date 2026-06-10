Central Park Visitors Horrified When Carriage Horse Suddenly Dies, On Video

Play video content Video: Onlookers Left Shaken After Horse Pulling Carriage Dies in Central Park Lenny Bruce

A carriage horse in NYC's famed Central Park collapsed and died ... traumatizing onlookers as efforts to revive the poor animal were unsuccessful ... and it's all on video.

Heartbreaking footage shows the horse laid out on the ground and the carriage driver in distress ... as someone rushes in to do compressions on the brown-and-white equine.

Play video content Video: Bystanders Step In To Help Horse In Distress At Central Park Lenny Bruce

NYPD tells us ... officers responded after a 911 call came in around 7:30 PM Tuesday for a horse suffering a medical episode. Police confirmed the horse did not survive.