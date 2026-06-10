Central Park Visitors Horrified When Carriage Horse Suddenly Dies, On Video
Central Park Carriage Horse Sudden Death Horrifies Crowd
A carriage horse in NYC's famed Central Park collapsed and died ... traumatizing onlookers as efforts to revive the poor animal were unsuccessful ... and it's all on video.
Heartbreaking footage shows the horse laid out on the ground and the carriage driver in distress ... as someone rushes in to do compressions on the brown-and-white equine.
NYPD tells us ... officers responded after a 911 call came in around 7:30 PM Tuesday for a horse suffering a medical episode. Police confirmed the horse did not survive.
The carriage horse's death will no doubt be highlighted today, when the non-profit New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets holds a rally on the steps of City Hall to reintroduce Ryder’s Law -- legislation that would ban horse carriages in NYC.