Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Gets Covered in Black Goo to Protest Leather, on Video

Courtney Stodden got down and dirty -- literally -- letting herself get drenched in corn syrup to protest the leather industry, in support of PETA.

Check it out -- Courtney stripped down to a bikini on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday before the sticky black syrup was dramatically poured all over her ... telling TMZ later the messy stunt was still nothing compared to what cows endure.

Courtney made it clear she’s calling out what she sees as the leather industry’s dirtiest secret -- saying she’s all about exposing the ugly side of luxury fashion, even if it means pulling a wild stunt like this.

Watch the clip ... Courtney breaks down the brutal reality cows face, adding if people can watch footage of it happening and still not care, she’s not sure what else to say.