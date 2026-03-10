Courtney Stodden Says Leave Britney Alone Amid DUI Fallout

Play video content TMZ.com

Model and reality star Courtney Stodden wants everyone to leave Britney Spears alone following the pop star's DUI arrest ... and Courtney's serious!

She told us, "I will come for you," issuing a warning to those preoccupied with judging Britney.

As far as Courtney is concerned, Britney is a national treasure, and everyone's time would be better spent focusing on their own mental health.

We caught up with Courtney as she hosted "TMZ After Dark" tour Saturday night, where she brought a classic Hollywood vibe to the bus.

Courtney told us she loves TMZ, saying “TMZ is a huge part of her Hollywood story” and brought necessary media attention to a time she was getting taken advantage of. Later, she took peanut butter shots with everybody at Jameson's on Hollywood Blvd.

She went full Y2K mode for the ride, having our amazing DJ, DJ Blue, blast early 2000s hits like Fergie and Britney Spears the whole way.

Courtney also brought her husband, Jared, along for the night. The couple got married in 2014, and when we stopped at Rainbow Bar & Grill, we asked them if they’d ever have kids. Courtney joked that she’s actually been "snorting birth control," so it doesn't look like she'll be showing up with a baby bump anytime soon.

Later in the night at Saddle Ranch, Courtney rode her first mechanical bull ever. She had actually never been to Saddle Ranch before, but not only did she ride the bull -- in the sexiest way possible -- but she also did flips after she defeated it.