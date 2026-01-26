Courtney Stodden & Jared Safier Pack On PDA During Wedding Anniversary

Courtney Stodden and husband Jared Safier have been married a year but they're still in the honeymoon phase ... according to these pretty graphic pics of them packing on a ton of PDA while celebrating their anniversary!

The super NSFW photos show Safier had his hands full with his beautiful bride ... literally palming both her boobs like Nerf basketballs as he sweetly kissed her on the forehead.

Other shots show the couple tonguing each other down like two teens at summer camp.

As you know ... Courtney and Jared had their "last-minute" nuptials in December 2024. The small ceremony at the Casa de Monte Vista estate in Palm Springs, California, held 20 guests and took place only 6 months after they got engaged.

This marks Courtney's second marriage, having previously wed actor Doug Hutchison back in 2011 ... when she was only 16 and he was 50. Needless to say, that union was very controversial and eventually ended for good in 2020.