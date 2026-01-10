Heidi Klum Continues Topless Vacation with Husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts

Heidi Klum's year of freeing the nipple keeps rolling on ... because she hit the beach once again without a bikini top.

The supermodel and her husband Tom Kaulitz were spotted walking down to the ocean on St. Barts earlier this week ... both of their bare chests puffed out.

The two laughed and smiled while wading into the water together ... holding hands and later locking lips.

The lovebirds later retreated to the beach where Heidi threw on a yellow top, obscuring the view of her chest ... though her long legs certainly still drew some eyes.

Heidi's topless form might be old news to TMZ loyalists at this point ... because this ain't the first time we've shared half-naked pics of this star with you in recent weeks.

Remember, Heidi ended her year by stripping off her top and diving into the water on a couple of separate occasions ... at one point sipping on a drink in the ocean and seemingly unbothered to drop her top in front of her and Tom's friends.

We later saw her in a baby blue bikini, so we thought she'd gotten tired of the public frenzy surrounding her nudity ... then, earlier this week, we saw her splashing around the water and packing on the PDA with Tom sans top once more.