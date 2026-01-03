Heidi Klum Flaunts Curves in Tiny Baby Blue Bikini

Heidi Klum's ringing in the new year in a new bikini ... stunning in a baby blue number that left little to the imagination.

The actress and model hit the beach in St. Barts again with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Friday ... strutting around the shore in the skimpy two-piece.

Check out the pics ... Heidi's top barely contained her cleavage -- and her thong-style bottoms put her entire backside on display.

Heidi hung all over Tom in the water ... planting a smooch on her man while the two floated in the crystal clear ocean water.

After a soak, the two retreated to the shore where they cuddled on a beach towel ... drinking in the rays -- and keeping each other warm with their hot bods.

Shockingly, this is actually more clothes than we've seen Heidi wear at the beach in recent weeks ... remember, we shared photos with you of Heidi sans top while hanging with Tom a couple times in the last week.