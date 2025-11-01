Heidi Klum Dresses as Medusa for Her Annual Halloween Party in NYC

Play video content TMZ.com

Heidi Klum held true to her promise by rocking an "ugly" but recognizable Halloween costume -- she dressed up as the Greek mythological figure Medusa for her annual Halloween party!

We got a peek at her walking onto her red carpet and into her epic celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York City Friday night, and her costume was certainly a head-turner.

Just check it out -- she was covered in green scales that tapered into a long rattlesnake’s tail behind her, and she's even got animatronic snakes as hair! Not to mention the layers of green makeup and prosthetics that certainly took hours to perfect.

Her husband Tom Kaulitz must have accidentally looked into her eyes while they were getting ready, 'cause he was dressed as a concrete soldier.

The "Project Runway" star promised another out-of-this-world costume while chatting with USA Today before her big shindig, noting she wanted to be "something that is very ugly and unusual, but something also that everyone will recognize and know."

Per usual, many familiar faces from Hollywood also made the trek to the Big Apple to celebrate the holiday with the Queen of Halloween herself, including Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai, whose costumes were inspired by Lady Gaga's Coachella performance of "Zombieboy."

Alexis Ren, Darren Criss, and "KPop Demon Hunters" star Rei Ami were also in the mix.