Sofia Vergara Teams Up With Heidi Klum For Maximum Hotness at Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum It Take Two For Our Sexy Tango

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are bringing the sex appeal to Paris Fashion Week ... teaming up for maximum hotness, and sharing a risqué video together.

Check out this clip Sofia just posted on social media ... she and Heidi are showing off their boobs for the camera.

Heidi Klum
Heidi hasn't been shy over in France ... just look at what she wore Friday in Paris.

Don't sleep on Sofia either ... she's still bringing it at 53.

Sofia shared a photo of herself in a revealing brown leather dress and said she's ready to go out and shake her butt.

She also put videos on her Instagram story showing her at a runway event, and it looks like she was in the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Heidi and Sofia go back to their time together on "America's Got Talent" ... and we've seen them link up recently for a night out in West Hollywood, and at last year's Netflix after party for the Emmys.

Sofia Vergara Meets Up With Heidi Klum In France
Never a dull moment with these foxy ladies!!!

