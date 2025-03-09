Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Have a Fun-Filled Girls’ Night Out in West Hollywood

Play video content

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum lit up West Hollywood over the weekend as the best friends and co-workers let loose for a well-deserved girls’ night out.

The “America’s Got Talent” judges and BFF’s hit up The Abbey on Saturday night where they were spotted partying at a VIP table with a group of friends, sipping drinks, dancing, and belting out Robin S.' classic hit "Show Me Love."

Sofía shared glimpses of the fun night out on her Instagram Stories, looking radiant in a revealing, chic top as she laughed and danced with Heidi. Meanwhile, Heidi turned heads by rocking a pair of sunglasses inside the dimly lit nightclub.

The two stars also posed for a hot shot with drag queen, Candy Crash, who shared the picture on her Instagram.